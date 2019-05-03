Warren Buffett's No. 2 sounds off on modern architecture

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger wonders why men’s and women’s bathrooms are the same size in football stadiums.

“Any time you go to a football game or a function there’s a huge line outside the women’s bathroom. Who doesn’t know that they pee in a different way than the men?” the business partner to famed investor Warren Buffett told the Wall Street Journal. “What kind of idiot would make the men’s bathroom and the women’s bathroom the same size? The answer is, a normal architect!”

For a high-school science center at Harvard-Westlake that he designed, Munger insisted that the girls’ bathrooms be larger, one of several architecture projects he has worked on across the country.

Outside of helping to manage the Omaha, Nebraska-based investment firm, Munger explores his passion for building design through the hundreds of millions of dollars he donates to colleges and other institutions, though he doesn’t have much of an appetite for the typical designs.

“Architects don’t love me,” he told the outlet. “Either I change architects, or he does it my way.”

At the University of Michigan, where he donated $110 million for the construction of a graduate dormitory, Munger was able to expand double the capacity by removing the windows in the bedroom. He also designed Harvard-Westlake’s school library and insisted on removable walls in the computer rooms.

Munger, who turned 95 this year, doesn’t mince words when he talks about most topics. Outside of architecture, he has referred to bitcoin as “rat poison” and bluntly said he approached the 2016 Republican presidential nomination “with dread.”

“There’s a lot I wouldn’t want to vote for,” he previously told FOX Business.