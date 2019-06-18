Price hike for Disney World annual passes

Walt Disney World raised the price of its popular annual passes Tuesday, just two months ahead of the highly-anticipated opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios in Orlando on Aug. 29.

On the high end, the Disney Platinum Plus Annual pass jumped to $1,219 which includes admission to all four theme parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, with no blackout dates. Disney last increased the price of annual passes in October.

The main attraction: A four-minute ride on the Millennium Falcon, which allows six people to fly the famous ship.

On Monday, Disney announced select Annual Pass holders will receive early access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opened to a smashing success at Disneyland in California on May 31.

Disney officials said it took more the five years to develop and finish the attraction.