GM CEO Mary Barra’s salary took a dip in 2018 to $21.87 million

General Motors CEO Mary Barra may have taken a little pay cut last year of about $90,000 -- dropping her total compensation to $21.87 million from $21.96 million in 2017.

Still, the automotive chief made about 281 times as much as the average GM median salary of $77, 849 according to figures released by the company Thursday.

Barra, who took the helm in 2014 as the first female chief of a major global automaker, also remains as one of the top 20 highest-paid CEOs among the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

According to a list complied by 24/7 Wall St in April, Barra ranked No. 19, behind AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez who made $22.6 million in 2018.

Barra’s salary is also one of the highest among female Fortune 500 companies which has dropped over the years to 24 women.

She also made $4 million more a year than her automotive counterpart Ford CEO Jim Hackett, who received a total compensation of $17.8 million in 2018, up slightly from $16.7 million in 2017.

Barra’s 2018 pay package included a $2.1 million base salary, stock awards worth nearly $11.1 million, other options worth more than $3.4 million with an additional option for a $4.5 million performance award.