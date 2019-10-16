Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

General Motors: Americans love to drive these models

Fox Business
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on the tentative deal struck between General Motors and the UAW.video

GM, UAW reach tentative agreement: Report

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on the tentative deal struck between General Motors and the UAW.

The United Auto Workers announced a tentative agreement with General Motors on Wednesday to end the GM autoworkers strike that has lasted longer than a month.

Continue Reading Below

Shares rose on the news.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.85+0.59+1.63%

If the deal is approved, UAW workers can return to the production line and build the cars Americans love to drive.

In the last quarter, GM sales rose 6.3 percent to 738,638 units, as reported by the automaker. FOX Business takes a look at some of GM's best sellers.

Chevy Silverado 155,482

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

TOYOTA N.A. CEO: GM-UAW DEAL GREAT NEWS FOR ECONOMY
GM-UAW CHIEFS FACE CRUCIAL STEP TO WORKERS BACK ON THE JOB

Chevy Equinox 79,799

Brian Kersey/General Motors via AP, File

Cadillac XT5 12,315

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buick Encore 25,008

GMC Sierra 66,198

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS