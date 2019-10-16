General Motors: Americans love to drive these models
The United Auto Workers announced a tentative agreement with General Motors on Wednesday to end the GM autoworkers strike that has lasted longer than a month.
Shares rose on the news.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
|36.85
|+0.59
|+1.63%
If the deal is approved, UAW workers can return to the production line and build the cars Americans love to drive.
In the last quarter, GM sales rose 6.3 percent to 738,638 units, as reported by the automaker. FOX Business takes a look at some of GM's best sellers.
Chevy Silverado 155,482
Chevy Equinox 79,799
Cadillac XT5 12,315
