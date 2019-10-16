General Motors: Americans love to drive these models

The United Auto Workers announced a tentative agreement with General Motors on Wednesday to end the GM autoworkers strike that has lasted longer than a month.

Continue Reading Below

Shares rose on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 36.85 +0.59 +1.63%

If the deal is approved, UAW workers can return to the production line and build the cars Americans love to drive.

In the last quarter, GM sales rose 6.3 percent to 738,638 units, as reported by the automaker. FOX Business takes a look at some of GM's best sellers.

Chevy Silverado 155,482

Chevy Equinox 79,799

Cadillac XT5 12,315

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buick Encore 25,008

GMC Sierra 66,198

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS