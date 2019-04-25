Elon Musk blasted by 'The Office' star Rainn Wilson for not giving credit for 'quiet' leaf blower idea

"The Office" star Rainn Wilson isn't a big fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk — at least, at the moment.

The 53-year-old actor and comedian is calling the tech mogul out for "stealing" one of his ideas: a "quiet" electric leaf blower. Last week, Wilson took to Twitter to request the high-tech product to Musk, who is known for his notable innovations.

".@elonmusk can u make a quiet electric leaf blower?" asked Wilson, tagging the 47-year-old billionaire.

Dozens of Twitter users following Wilson, who played "Dwight Schrute" on the popular NBC sitcom "The Office," agreed with the star — especially as summer fast approaches.

"I’m reading this tweet while my neighbor’s leaf blower blares through my window," one frustrated fan replied.

Many joked Wilson's wish was granted after pointing out a tweet that Musk sent just minutes later that said: "Back to work ..."

But it turns out, they weren't wrong. On Tuesday, Musk said on Twitter that Tesla was going to develop just that.

Elon Musk (left) and Rainn Wilson (right) both floated ideas for "quiet" leaf blowers on Twitter within the past two weeks. (Getty Images)

"Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leaf blower," wrote Musk, while jokingly adding that "Tesla blows."

The announcement — which many admittedly weren't sure was a practical joke or not — received more than 25,000 retweets and 310,000 likes. And, of course, it quickly made its way back to Wilson.

"Wasn't this your idea?" a Twitter user asked Wilson, referring to Musk's tweet.

Musk then replied, "It’s been suggested by many, externally & internally."

"C'mon Musk, give me some credit. @elonmusk," Wilson then fired back, garnering nearly 70,000 likes.

"Nope," replied Musk, along with a winking emoji.

Musk didn't elaborate on his alleged plans to develop the lawn equipment, though he did address some users' concerns.

After a man pointed out leaf blowers are a massive source of air pollution, Musk suggested adding a "particulate filter on inlet." He also said the tool would have a long-lasting battery and fast recharge.

"Can you do the same, but for lawn mowers as well?" another asked.

"Aren’t there good ones already?" questioned Musk.

Another man then begged Musk to actually make this happen, emphasizing "all the extra hours of uninterrupted sleep we'll get."

"Haha ok," Musk simply replied.

The SpaceX CEO has developed several controversial projects over the years.

Many fans are still fixated on The Boring Company's popular flamethrowers, which the company touts as the "world's safest" and "guaranteed to liven up any party." The flamethrowers went on sale for $500 a piece last spring and sold out within days. So far, The Boring Company says it has sold 20,000 flamethrowers to date.

More recently, Musk has been voicing his anticipation of Tesla's robotaxis hitting the roads.

“I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year,” Musk said Monday at Tesla’s Autonomy Day. “Not in all jurisdictions because we won’t have regulatory approval everywhere, but I’m confident we will have … regulatory approval somewhere, literally next year.”