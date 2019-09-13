Dunkin' set to go trick or treating on Halloween

With autumn in the wind and Halloween fast approaching, yet another fast food company is announcing its entry into an unlikely market – Halloween costumes.

On the heels of KFC’s Colonel Sanders costume, which retails for a mere $5 and comes complete with a chicken bucket trick-or-treat pail, Dunkin’ Donuts debuted their own Halloween costume at New York Fashion Week on Friday the 13th.

The limited-edition Dunkin’ Runner, as the Halloween costume is called, takes from the brand’s “America Runs on Dunkin’” logo and ended up being the unexpected toast of Fashion Week.

The costume is a skin-tight bodysuit adorned in the company’s signature magenta-pink color.

“Friday the 13th⚡️Tonight’s a full moon…and something in us is transforming. Our iconic logo has been brought to life in our first-ever Halloween costume. Introducing: THE DUNKIN’ RUNNER! Available ONLY on Instagram next month. stay tuned 👀 “ the company’s Instagram post read.

The move into the Halloween costume market is hardly the first time the brand has expanded into the clothing and apparel market. Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts partnered with athletic-shoe company Saucony to create doughnut-inspired running sneakers. The company also held a DIY costume contest in Oct. 2017.

Adult- and kid-sized versions of KFC founder Colonel Sanders costumes are available at Spirit Halloween. (Spirit Halloween)

The granddaddy of them all may be the king of fast food, McDonald's. Officially licensed costumes of hamburger icon Ronald McDonald have been around for decades -- in both youth and adult sizes. Trick or treaters over the years have also worn the costumes of the Hamburglar and a serving of Mickey D's world-famous french fries. Not to be outdone, McDonald's arch-rival has allowed a Burger King mask to be sold by Halloween stores.

Ronald McDonald Halloween Costume. Package Includes: Clown Yellow Jumpsuit + Top + Pants + Gloves + Red Wig (Red Boots Excluded)(amazon.com)

The Halloween industry has proven to be a lucrative market over the years, with total spending on costumes and holiday-related goods reaching upwards of $9 billion in 2018, and the average consumer spending $86.79 on decorations, candy, and costumes. More than 175 million Americans are planning to partake in Halloween festivities this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Fans of the donut and coffee maker will be able to get their hands on the Dunkin’ Runner costume next month, with updates and details on the costume's availability to be posted on Dunkin’s Instagram page.

