Dunkin' Donuts debuts pumpkin products a month before fall starts

Autumn officially starts on Sept. 23, but if you ask Dunkin' Donuts, it's fall already.

Continue Reading Below

The popular coffee company launched its pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, which includes a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. For those keeping track, they beat the return of Starbucks' cult-classic Pumpkin Spice Latte by a whole six days.

Dunkin's announcement sent fans into a tizzy, to say the least.

Advertisement

The Dunkin' fall-flavored products range from a pumpkin muffin to an apple cider doughnut. They are really encouraging everyone to put a little pumpkin in anything.

"Pumpkin flavor swirl can be added to hot, iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate," Dunkin' wrote in a release.

In 2018, Dunkin brought back these products on Aug. 27, which was a day before the PSL hit Starbucks' menus, too.

And for those who aren't big coffee drinkers, don't worry. Spam is releasing a Pumpkin Spice variety of its fabled canned meat.

The pumpkin-spice Spam actually started as a joke back in 2017, when an image appeared to show a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam, the New York Post reports. But now, two years later, it’s not a joke anymore. Starting Sept. 23, fans will be able to order the unexpected food item from Walmart.com and Spam.com.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Many credit Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte with starting the autumnal flavor obsession 16 years ago.