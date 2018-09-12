Fashion designer Badgley Mischka: Sales soar on robust US economy

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, co-founders of Badgley Mischka, told FOX Business that the fashion house is having a “banner year” due in part to a robust economic outlook.

Sales of the iconic fashion brand’s products have soared as consumer confidence hits an 18-year high and Americans spend more money even on luxury goods.

“The economy is great. Retailers are going to have a great fourth quarter,” Badgley said during an interview on “The Intel Report” on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence reached its highest level since October 2000 to 133.4 in August, building on July's strong results.

Mischka said retailers are finally seeing a turnaround after struggling to get consumers in a shopping mindset after years of economic uncertainty.

“We are finding that our customer really is out there and she is shopping again,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

Badgley Mischka is celebrating its 30th anniversary and recently introduced its spring collection during Fashion Week in New York City.

The designers say they take great pride and value when women buy the brand’s dresses and treat them as investment pieces.

“Our favorite thing in the entire world is to go to a party or go to a dinner, go to a restaurant and see a woman wearing a dress of ours from 10, 15 years ago. That makes us feel so good,” Mischka said.