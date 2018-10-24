Explosive devices sent to Clinton, Obama likely from one person: Expert

A day after a bomb was found in billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ mailbox, “potential explosive devices” were sent to the Clintons’ and Obamas’ residences.

The Secret Service said on Wednesday it “intercepted” two “suspicious packages” sent to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

At first, the FBI was investigating a suspicious package found late Tuesday night at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. But in a statement the Secret Service said a second package addressed to Obama was “intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.”

The statement also said that the agency “initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

According to Rogers, it could be “a terrorist attack” or someone that is “unstable” within the United States.

“What will happen now is the FBI, the law enforcement authorities, are going to do a forensic analysis of both packages,” he said to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “They are going to try to find out, to see if it came from the same person. They will be able to trace a lot of, collect a lot of information based on where they trace the material at.”

The devices found were similar to one found on Monday at the home of Soros in Bedford Hills, New York.

Rogers said that this indicates “a single person or perhaps a couple of people that are making these devices.”

“Regardless of what you say,” he said, “it’s a terrorist act — it’s causing terror in the minds of these people,” and he added that there may be more packages sent to other people.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that “we condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.”

CNN’s New York Offices were also evacuated after reports of a suspicious device.