Discovery Channel founder's $279M Colorado ranch includes some unbelievable perks

The founder of the Discovery Channel is selling his stunning 8,700-acre Colorado estate ranch for $279 million.

Billionaire John Hendricks reportedly put his 22,000-square-foot mansion in Gateway, Colo., on the market back in 2017 for $149 million — but now he’s re-listing it with some added perks.

Billionaire John Hendricks, who founded Discovery Communications, put his 22,000-square-foot mansion (pictured) and surrounding property, called West Creek Ranch, on the market, along with a nearby resort. In total, he is asking for $279 million. (LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Aside from his main 7,000-acre property, called West Creek Ranch, Hendricks included the nearby Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in the listing, by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

As a full-service resort, it has 72 rooms and even a classic car museum.

“The resort is surrounded by the Uncompahgre Plateau, Piñon Mesa and La Sal Mountains, and features exceptional lodging, dining, outfitting, educational programs, outdoor adventures, and the world-class Gateway Colorado Auto Museum,” the listing states.

Included with the resort is the Gateway Auto Museum (pictured), which was also founded by Hendricks. The museum features more than 50 cars. (Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa)

Founded by Hendricks, the Gateway Auto Museum features more than 50 cars inside the 30,000-square-foot museum. It tells "the story of how the automobile impacted society," according to the museum website. Among its exhibits are the 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe and Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Chevrolet.

The West Creek Ranch is actually a combination of four ranches, or parcels, called Gill Meadows, Blue Creek, Sky Mesa and West Creek Ranch Headquarters.

Hendricks previously put West Creek Ranch on the market back in 2017 for $149 million. ( LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

According to the listing, aside from its 22,000-square-foot interior, the main house also has 3,500 square feet of covered verandas. Aside from the main house, there is a guest house and a summer cabin.

The property also includes an infinity pool, a two-level library, a 400-square-foot observatory with a Meade Telescope, a five-car garage, and a helipad, according to the Gateway Canyons website. The sale of the property will also include a helicopter, The Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Hendricks' property also includes a 400-square-foot observatory with a Meade Telescope, a five-car garage, a summer cabin and a helipad (pictured). The helicopter is included in the purchase of the property, The Wall Street Journal reported. ( LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Hendricks found the property in an ad in 1995, according to the Gateway Canyons website. Over the course of several years, Hendricks bought the four ranches that today make up the total property, The Journal reported. The main house was built in 2001, according to Realtor.com. Hendricks bought the property for the resort in the late 90s and construction there began in 2004.

According to The Journal, there are about 10 high-end ranches on the market in Colorado.

As Hendricks attempts to sell his property — with the resort included — real estate agents in Los Angeles are also going to great measures to sell numerous mega-mansions on the market, including adding interesting amenities (such as a secret room for smoking and growing marijuana), giving homes their own brands or logos or hosting lavish events (like a "Great Gatsby" themed party).