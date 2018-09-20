Delta increases baggage fees, joining other US airlines

Delta Air Lines is joining the list of major U.S. air carriers to hike fees for checked baggage.

The Atlanta-based carrier joined United and JetBlue as the latest major U.S. airline to charge more for a first and second checked bag. The $5 increase means customers will pay $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second bag if traveling on a domestic flight in a Main Cabin class seat.

"Delta offers a variety of optional products and services and routinely makes fee adjustments," Delta spokesperson Kathryn Steele told FOX Business in a statement.

Delta’s price increases come just weeks after United and JetBlue hiked their fees for checked bags by $5. American Airlines, the world’s largest carrier and the only major U.S. airline that hasn’t upped checked luggage fees, declined to comment on whether it would do the same as its rivals. Delta has raked in more than $375,000 from luggage fees so far this year, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation, putting it behind American (around $603,000) and United (nearly $412,000).

Airlines have been pressured by higher fuel prices in 2018 and have begun to transfer that cost down into additional fees, such as having passengers pay more for bags. Delta’s fuel cost in the second quarter of this year was $654 million more than in the same period a year ago, a 39 percent increase. The price of jet fuel is averaging $86.50 per barrel this year.

Carriers have also started to cut under-performing routes in an effort to compensate for higher fuel costs. American announced in late August that it would cut flights from Los Angeles to Toronto, Chicago to Shanghai and Philadelphia to Munich, and scale back the frequency of flights on certain routes, citing low profitability of the routes during the “current fuel and competitive environment.” The statement came the same day that Hawaiian Airlines said it would suspend service from its hub in Honolulu to Beijing, though its CEO said the airline plans to return to China.