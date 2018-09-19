The best airports in the US

North America’s airports have been dealing with surging passenger volumes and ongoing construction. But, even with these changes, passengers are increasingly satisfied with their airport experiences, according to J.D. Power.

The marketing information company’s 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study found across-the-board improvements in five areas: Check-in; food, beverage and retail; accessibility; terminal facilities; and baggage claim. These improvements helped drive overall passenger satisfaction to 761 (on a 1,000-point scale), 12 points higher than last year’s study and a record high.

According to the survey, increased passenger satisfaction was due to factors including better airport and TSA communication, which improved security check satisfaction. Also, self-service kiosks and bag tagging improved the check-in experience.

J.D. Power grouped North American airports by size as it measured passenger satisfaction. Among “mega” airports, passenger satisfaction was highest at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport, which tied for first place. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked third and Denver International Airport ranked fourth.

For large airports, John Wayne Airport, ranked highest, Dallas Love Field was second and Portland International Airport ranked third.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked highest among medium-size airports. Indianapolis International Airport was second and Fort Myers/Southwest Florida International ranked third.