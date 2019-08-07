America's top party schools: Party at what price?

As more and more young Americans opt not to go to college, the ones who are going seem to be partying at a pretty penny.

On Tuesday, the Princeton Review came out with its annual list of the top party schools in the U.S. It’s a list that Greek life participants may love, but certainly not a selling point for schools when parents are paying a huge price tag for their education.

The list crowned Syracuse University as the No. 1 party school in the nation, followed by the University of Alabama, University of Delaware and others.

The report resulted from a survey of 140,000 students from 385 schools across the country and was based on student ratings on study time, the school’s Greek life and students’ use of drugs and alcohol, according to USA Today.

Here is a list of the top five party schools and how much tuition costs:

1. Syracuse University

Syracuse University responded to the headline-grabbing report and said it is disappointed with the Princeton Review ranking.

“It is based on a two-year-old survey of a very small portion of our student body. Syracuse University has a long-established reputation for academic excellence with programs that are recognized nationally and internationally as the best in their fields. We do not aspire to be a party school.” Kevin Quinn/Syracuse University Senior VP for Public Affairs

2. The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa

3. University of Delaware

4. West Virginia University

5. Tulane University

For the full list of the top 20 party schools, click here.

Also in the top 10 were the University of California at Santa Barbara, Colgate University, Wake Forest University, Bucknell University, and University of Rhode Island.