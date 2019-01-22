Federal workers likely to miss 2nd paycheck as shutdown reaches day 32

Federal workers are likely going to miss their second paycheck this week as the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, stretches in its fifth week.

On Tuesday, the shutdown’s 32nd day, President Trump and Congress remained at a stalemate over how much money to delegate to a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, keeping about one-fourth of the government closed as a result of the funding impasse.

While there’s no uniform timeline, a White House official said that for the majority of people affected by the lapse, paychecks need to start being processed by Tuesday in order for workers to receive them by Friday. If there’s no deal by midnight today, it’s likely a majority of employees won’t receive the money, according to Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary.

Although employees are guaranteed back pay once the shutdown ends thanks to a bill signed by Trump, it takes at least two to three days for the government to process payroll, according to an official for the American Federation of Government Employees union, so it’s unclear when exactly workers would receive that money.

When the government first shut down, due to a quirk in federal statutes that doesn’t allow furloughs to last longer than a month, the nine agencies affected by it sent a notice to employees that the furlough was not expected to exceed 30 days and would expire on Jan. 21.

“When the shutdown furlough goes beyond 30 days, agencies should treat it as a second shutdown furlough and issue another adverse action or furlough notice,” the Office of Personnel Management wrote. The agency did not respond to a request for comment.

And there’s still no end in sight to the shutdown: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he intends to bring a floor vote this week on Trump’s Saturday proposal to Democrats to reopen the government and offer a temporary protection to undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers” under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall.

It’s unlikely to pass, however; top Democrats eschewed the plan on Saturday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it a “non-starter.”