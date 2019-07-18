Chobani unveils new nut butter-infused Greek yogurt line

article

Chobani unveiled its new line of nut butter-infused Greek yogurts.

The products, which will be available in the U.S. at grocery and retail stores, include Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Plain Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Honey Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Chocolate Greek Yogurt with Hazelnut Butter and Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Cashew Butter. The suggested retail price for the yogurts will be $1.69 each.

The second-largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S. said the yogurts contain “only natural ingredients” and are packed with protein.

“Our fans love adding nut butters to their Chobani Greek Yogurt and at our Chobani Café, the combination has consistently been among the best sellers for many years,” Peter McGuinness, Chobani’s chief marketing and commercial officer, said in a statement. “This inspired us to create a new platform, perfectly pairing Greek Yogurt with nut butters like almond and hazelnut, to create a food that’s high in protein, has less sugar than other yogurts, and just the right amount of healthy fats to power consumers throughout the day.”

Nut-based spreads are a $3.9 billion industry in the U.S., according to a report by Mintel. The report noted that the sales growth for nut butters has remained modest in the past five years.

Meanwhile, in April, Nieslen data found that overall yogurt sales fell 6 percent by volume in the year through February with Greek yogurt. However, yogurt has been showing signs of recovery. In the latest four weeks, yogurt sales were up 0.1 percent, according to FoodNavigator.

“Its incremental innovation that will bring more excitement and consumption to the yogurt category that continues to be under-penetrated in [the] U.S.,” McGuinness said.