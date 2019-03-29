Chicago Fraternal Order of Police: Jussie Smollett case isn’t over

The president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police said it’s “very hard” for law enforcement officials to hear that charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett were dropped. He said this isn’t over.

“Many of our detectives and police officers worked extremely hard on this case,” Kevin Graham told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “They go without eating, without sleeping, sometimes for 24 hours or more because they are trying to do the best for the people in the city of Chicago and the people they serve… it’s unfortunate that that’s how we get treated by the prosecutor’s office.”

On Tuesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney dropped 16 felony counts against Smollett that emanated from his allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also angered by the decision and wants Smollett to pay back at least $130,000 for the police investigation into the actor's allegedly false claims.

“My recommendation is that when he writes the check in the memo section he can put the words ‘I’m accountable for the hoax,’” Emanuel said on Thursday.

President Trump also said that the FBI will look into the case.

“[Smollett] said he was attacked by MAGA country,” Trump said during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday. “That’s a terrible situation. That’s an embarrassment not only to Chicago — that is an embarrassment to our country.”

Chicago has experienced dramatic increases in violence over the last two years. Graham said law enforcement and Chicagoans are “upset.”