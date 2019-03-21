Cardi B files paperwork to trademark 'Okurrr'

Cardi B said it herself: There’s nothing in the world that she likes more than money.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed paperwork to trademark “Okurrr” for merchandising purposes, according to Page Six.
That includes using her catchphrase for “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters” as well as “clothing, namely t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters, undergarments,” Page Six reported.
She also reportedly filed the paper with one less R -- as “okurr” -- as a precaution.
While co-hosting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last April, the “Money” singer described her popular catchphrase as a “a cold pigeon in New York City.”
