California Rite-Aid blasts Barry Manilow music to discourage loiterers

A Rite-Aid store in California has come up with a creative way to repel loiterers: Barry Manilow music playing full blast.

The Oak Park neighborhood in San Diego has seen an uptick in crime and homeless people, according to The Wall Street Journal.

People sleeping in their cars and hanging around the parking lot have caused customers to complain to the management team.

Some of the customers actually enjoyed hearing Manilow's classical music while shopping, but others would prefer something else. Rite-Aid is currently seeking some alternatives to Manilow to entertain those shoppers while trying to keep panhandlers away.

Would you shop at Rite-Aid every day with Barry Manilow's "Copacabana" playing in the background?