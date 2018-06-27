GoDaddy, Danica Patrick look to usher next wave of entrepreneurial life

Internet domain and hosting giant GoDaddy wants to give small businesses and entrepreneurs a head start, CEO Scott Wagner told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

“I think what we’re seeing through what we do and others is a way to get people’s ideas simply started,” Wagner said to Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “The friction of starting, which is obviously the big point for entrepreneurs is kind of what we’re trying to make easier.”

And over the years, the company has built crucial relationships to boost the platform in addition to helping small businesses thrive online. They recently reprised their partnership with racing legend Danica Patrick.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a relationship with Danica for a long time and she’s really epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit of our customers,” he said. “We were thrilled to usher her into our next wave of entrepreneurial life and we are thinking about how to communicate that with some new faces.”

And while Wagner remained tight-lipped over prospective spokespersons, he emphasized the company’s interaction approach.

Advertisement

“Over the last five years you’ve seen us shift how we are communicating the company and Danica in general towards honoring the spirit of what she’s doing,” he said.

Wagner added that GoDaddy also plans to maintain its international presence.

“I think you’re seeing a really healthy environment for ideas,” he said. “Both, certainly with the economic environment… not only here in the United States, but around the world.”