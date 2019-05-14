New Dos Equis ad twists ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ turns it into tune about beer and food

A new Dos Equis ad parodies the 1980s hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and turns it into a tune about beer and food.

Continue Reading Below

The beer brand, known for its “Most Interesting Man in the World,” has pivoted to their “Keep It Interesante” campaign.

The ad, produced by the agency Droga5, showed a woman at a bar singing a rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit. The woman, decked out in a sparkly outfit and hair fit for the decade, sang about being “thirsty for a Dos Equis” and being hungry for hot wings and nachos.

“Make your summer jams even hotter with Dos Equis. Keep it interesante,” a voiceover concludes.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ad Week reported the commercial was directed by Wayne McClammy who has also done ad work with Geico.

Last year, Dos Equis decided to retire the “Most Interesting Man” ads, according to AdAge.

The actor, Jonathan Goldsmith, who played “The Most Interesting Man in the World,” in the ads told Fox Business in 2017 that the campaign opened doors for him.

“When this campaign hit and it developed, it was just wonderful. It got better and bigger and more doors opened and after a nine-year run they went in a different direction, and that door slammed and many others have opened up,” he said. “I’ve been very, very lucky.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HEINY HEINEKEN N.V. 54.36 +0.46 +0.85%

Fox Business' Nick Giampia contributed to this report.