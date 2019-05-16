Burger King to deliver Whoppers to drivers stuck in Los Angeles traffic

Burger King knows people can get hungry, especially when gridlocked in Los Angeles’ traffic. As a solution, the fast-food chain introduced its “Traffic Jam Whopper” as a way for drivers to order food while stuck in traffic.

Continue Reading Below

To use the service, drivers can place their order through an app developed by Burger King. For safety purposes, consumers can order through voice commands. Customers can order only if they are within 1.8 miles of a Burger King establishment and if they will be stuck in traffic for at least 30 minutes, according to The Washington Post.

After placing their order, a driver using a bike or motorbikes will deliver the food. Using Google maps, the delivery driver is able to pinpoint where the customer is located.

The “Traffic Jam Whopper” was rolled out last month in Mexico City which, according to TomTom Traffic Index, has the worst congestion in the world. Los Angeles ranks 12th on the list.

Gustavo Lauria, the co-founder of We Believers, which founded the delivery approach, told The Washington Post that the concept was a way for Burger King to gain more customers.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“In fact, the ‘Traffic Jam Whopper’ increased deliveries by 63% during the month of April in participating restaurants,” Lauria said.

Burger King said they were rolling out the concept to other cities such as Sao Paulo and Shanghai.

Earlier this week, Burger King’s parent company Restaurant Brands International announced plans to expand delivery service in the U.S. and open thousands of new stores worldwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.