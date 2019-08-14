Britney Spears earned big bucks last year, made 80 trips to this retail giant

Pop superstar Britney Spears raked in a ton of dough last year, but still seems to fancy a good deal.

According to financial documents filed in the music star's conservatorship case obtained by The Blast, the 37-year-old pop star may be worth more than $59 million -- a whopping $2.5 million more than 2017, in part because of her “Piece of Me” tour, which ran from July through October.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Britney Spears on stage during the "Piece Of Me" Summer Tour at the O2 Arena on August 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU)

Spears' portfolio included investment accounts, mutual funds and trusts.

The documents showed Spears shelled out $400,000 on expenses but made more than 80 different trips to retail giant Target.

The paperwork also stated that she spent more than $70,000 on travel, including a four-night stay at the Beverly Hills Montage for a measly $16,000.

