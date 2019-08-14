Search

Britney Spears earned big bucks last year, made 80 trips to this retail giant

Pop superstar Britney Spears raked in a ton of dough last year, but still seems to fancy a good deal.

According to financial documents filed in the music star's conservatorship case obtained by The Blast, the 37-year-old pop star may be worth more than $59 million -- a whopping $2.5 million more than 2017, in part because of her “Piece of Me” tour, which ran from July through October.

Spears' portfolio included investment accounts, mutual funds and trusts.

The documents showed Spears shelled out $400,000 on expenses but made more than 80 different trips to retail giant Target.

The paperwork also stated that she spent more than $70,000 on travel, including a four-night stay at the Beverly Hills Montage for a measly $16,000.

