Britney Spears considers canceling Las Vegas residency: How much money she could lose

Britney Spears may completely nix her planned Las Vegas residency and never perform again amid her mental health state and conservatorship battle. Here's how much she could be losing out.

Spears announced in January she was going on an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Las Vegas residency, “Domination,” at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort, on hold after her father, Jamie Spears, suffered health issues. The pop star was set to take the stage in February, but her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, told TMZ on Wednesday that Spears may never perform again.

"As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Rudolph said.

With the residency shelved indefinitely, Spears and the venue’s owners, MGM Grand, could lose out on millions. A source told Billboard that MGM Grand most likely invested in the show’s preproduction that could amount to up to $3 million. Add up lost marketing costs and 31 nights without performances at the venue — that's another hefty amount of cash in missed profits.

Spears' first Las Vegas residency, “Piece of Me,” in 2013 was a huge success that inspired other singers to join the bandwagon. Spears earned $137.7 million in the four years performing 248 shows — about $555,000 per performance — at Planet Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Although details of her contract for “Domination” were not released, the pop star could earn about the same amount for each performance.

Other stars have also cashed in big with their Las Vegas residencies. Gwen Stefani’s run at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater earned her a reported $5.5 million for 12 shows, Marketwatch reported. According to Billboard, Jennifer Lopez — whose “All I Have” residency ran from January 2016 to September 2018 — raked in at least $97.5 million.

Lady Gaga also landed her own two-year Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in 2018 and was guaranteed just over $1 million per performance, Variety reported.

Spears’ manager said Wednesday they decided to pull the plug on the residency for several factors.

“It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness,” he said. "…I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again.”

“I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea,” Rudolph added.

Spears and her parents also appeared in court last Friday where a judge ordered an expert evaluation in the conservatorship that, for 11 years, has put control of much of the 37-year-old singer's life in the control of her father.

It was not clear who would be examined, and whether it would relate to Spears' relationship to her two sons or her parents' oversight of her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.