Brides magazine will stop printing after being purchased by Dotdash

Brides magazine will cease its print production after it was bought by Dotdash.

Condé Nast put the magazine up for sale last year and came to an agreement with Dotdash Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The companies did not discuss the terms of the deal. Dotdash, an online brand, announced that it would stop printing the 85-year-old publication and instead focus on redesigning the website Brides.com. The August/September issue will be the last one printed in the U.S., AdWeek reported. The magazine had a circulation of about 302,000 readers, according to Audited Media.

Lisa Gooder, the executive director of Brides, will stay with Brides and is slated to be the general manager.

“We are thrilled that Brides has been acquired by a strong digital content leader who will help continue to grow the brand’s unique voice and loyal audience,” Gooder said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Neil [Vogel] and the Dotdash team.”

Neil Vogel, the head of Dotdash, said, “We’re not buying this for print. We’re buying this for the editorial team and for digital.”

Competition for Brides.com includes The Knot and WeddingWire.

Like Bride magazine, a few other publications have decided to cease publication and turn its focus to digital. Hearst announced last year that they will stop printing Seventeen magazine. Condé Nast, meantime, announced last year that it would stop printing Glamour and will move it strictly to digital. In 2017, Condé Nast ended printing for Teen Vogue and moved it to digital only.

Earlier this week, Condé Nast sold Golf Digest to Discovery Inc.

W magazine is still up for sale.