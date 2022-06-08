Breast milk banks struggle to meet demand as baby formula shortage sparks increase in orders

TIGARD, Ore. – Milk processing technician Finley Boultinghouse helps package breast milk at the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank in Tigard, Oregon, and has been filling a lot more orders lately.

"The demand never really goes away. If it’s not hospitals asking us, then it’s, like, individual people with prescriptions," Boultinghouse said.

The milk gets shipped throughout the Pacific Northwest to a lot of mothers and infants who need it during the baby formula shortage.

Milk banks have reported they didn’t see this national shortage coming.

"We forecast what we thought the volume would be, but volume is up this year. And so, when we placed our order for raw supplies, we’re running a little behind," said Northwest Mothers Milk Bank Shipping Coordinator Geoff Johnston.

Breast milk typically is sent out in sealed bottles. A supply chain backlog has made it difficult to get bottles and caps, especially at an affordable price.

Sometimes, "we’re paying two to three times what we would normally expect," Johnston said. "It’s a huge increase, if you can find the material."

Other organizations are reporting similar problems.

"In this situation, where you’re having a national formula crisis, there is some shortages and needs everywhere. So, that makes it a little bit more difficult," said Freedom Kolb, executive director of The Milk Bank.

The Milk Bank, a non-profit, has supplied breast milk to more than 20 states across the country. It's also dealing with a supply shortage.

"It is one of those things that we’re monitoring on a week-by-week basis with our distributor and our manufacturer," Kolb said.

Boultinghouse said even if supply issues get worse, her team will find a way to fill orders as fast as they can.

"We try our best to do whatever it takes to make sure these babies get fed," Boultinghouse said.