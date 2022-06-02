GOP rep: Baby formula stockpiles scene at border facility 'looks like a Costco'

During his interview on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, Rep. Earl Buddy Carter blasted the Costco-like stockpiles of baby formula at the southern border, arguing Biden's unawareness about the crisis proves 'how tone-deaf they are at the White House.'

REP. EARL BUDDY CARTER: We did see baby formula, the infant formula at the border. And, of course, we were looking for it. And, you know, it's so sad because when you walk into these warehouses that they have here, particularly in the Donna facility, which is where they have the unaccompanied children and the families there, it looks like a Costco. I mean, it just shelves of all kind of different materials. But the baby formula was the most upsetting of all of that because and I have to say that the president is not being truthful here.

BIDEN SAYS HE WASN'T AWARE OF BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SEVERITY UNTIL TWO MONTHS AGO

Maybe he didn't know about it, but that just proves how tone-deaf they are at the White House. Because during the Energy and Commerce O and I committee meeting, it was indicated that there was a whistleblower letter sent to the FDA back in October that didn't get to them until the middle of February. And they blame it on mailroom issues.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE NOT A PROBLEM IN MEXICO, PARENTS SAY

I mean, this is ridiculous. The infant formula shortage, has been building up for months. It didn't just happen when the facility in Michigan was closed down. Yes. That exasperated it and yes, it amplified it. But this had been going on for quite some time now.

