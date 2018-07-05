Boeing, Embraer to form joint venture

Boeing and Embraer have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture, the two aerospace companies announced on Thursday.

The partnership would include the commercial aircraft and services business of Brazil’s Embraer and Boeing’s commercial development, production, marketing and lifecycle services operations. The Chicago-based company will hold an 80% stake in the joint venture and Embraer will own the remaining 20%.

The deal values Embraer’s commercial aircraft operations at $4.75 billion, while Boeing’s stake is valued at $3.8 billion.