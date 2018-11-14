BodyArmor replaces Powerade as NCAA championships sports drink

Upstart sports drink brand BodyArmor has reached an agreement to become the official sports drink of the NCAA championships, replacing Powerade, the company announced Wednesday.

During the NCAA events, including the March Madness college basketball tournament, BodyArmor’s logo will appear on the sidelines and bench areas, as well as on coolers, cups and water bottles, according to a press release. Players will also drink BodyArmor on the sidelines and in their locker rooms.

“The NCAA has 90 exhilarating championships, including March Madness, one of the most exciting events in all of sports, and we are thrilled that BodyArmor is going to be the hydration brand for teams and student-athletes participating in NCAA championships,” BodyArmor founder Mike Repole said in a statement. “We know that athletes at every level are already choosing BodyArmor as their sports drink and we are excited for the opportunity to hydrate the country’s best collegiate athletes as they compete at the highest level.”

Coca-Cola, which has owned the NCAA’s sports drink sponsorship rights since 2002, acquired a minority ownership stake in BodyArmor for an undisclosed sum last August. BodyArmor’s branding will replace that of sports drink Powerade, also owned by Coca-Cola, at NCAA championship events.

BodyArmor said it expects to surpass $400 million in sales by the end of 2018 as it looks to unseat Gatorade in the sports drink marketplace. Gatorade has dominated market share in the industry for decades.

BodyArmor’s other major investors include former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, whose original $6 million stake in the company was valued at $200 million after the Coca-Cola deal, according to ESPN.