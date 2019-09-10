These are the best, worst cities for public transportation: Report

If you rely heavily on public transportation, it may be time to move to Seattle, Wash., according to a new study.

WalletHub published a report on Tuesday that found Seattle is the city with the best public transportation system, followed by Boston and San Francisco in second and third places, respectively.

The website looked at 100 U.S. cities for its analysis and compared them across 17 measurements within three categories.

The three categories included accessibility and convenience; safety and reliability; and public transit resources.

The individual metrics within those categories included share of commuters who use public transit, peak hours spent in congestion, share of commuters who prefer public transportation, airport accessibility by public transit, public transit fatalities per passenger miles traveled and average age of public transit fleet.

Seattle, Wash., (pictured) is the city with the best public transportation, according to WalletHub. (iStock)

Boston (pictured) has the second-best public transportation system in the U.S., according to WalletHub's report. (iStock)

San Francisco (pictured) has the third-best public transportation system, according to WalletHub. (iStock)

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub found that the five cities with the longest average car commute time as a share of average public transport commute time were Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston and New York, in order.

The study also found that the city with the shortest average commute time by public transportation is Lincoln, Neb., while the longest is Henderson, Nev.

For the overall results, here are the 10 best and worst cities for public transportation, according to WalletHub.

Cities with the best public transportation

1. Seattle, Wash.

2. Boston

3. San Francisco

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Madison, Wis.

6. Jersey City, N.J.

7. New York City

8. Reno, Nev.

9. Honolulu, Hawaii

10. Portland, Ore.

Cities with the worst public transportation

91. St. Louis, Mo.

92. Baton Rouge, La.

93. Arlington, Texas

94. Oklahoma City

95. Tulsa, Okla.

96. New Orleans

97. Charlotte, N.C.

98. Tampa, Fla.

99. St. Petersburg, Fla.

100. Indianapolis, Ind.