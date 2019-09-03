These are the best, worst cities for driving: Report

If you love being behind the wheel, then maybe you should move to Raleigh, N.C., according to a new study.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a report that found Raleigh is the best city to drive in.

The study looked at 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and analyzed each of them based on 30 measures of driver-friendliness.

The metrics were within one of four categories including cost of car ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

The specific measurements included car dealerships per capita, rate of car thefts, the strictness of DUI punishment, annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter, average gas prices and cost of a new car.

Following Raleigh, WalletHub found that Orlando, Fla., and Lincoln, Neb., are the second and third-best cities for drivers.

Meanwhile, of the 100 cities analyzed, Detroit was the worst city for drivers, followed by Oakland and Philadelphia.

Aside from its overall rankings, WalletHub found that the cities with the lowest annual hours spent in congestion per car commuter are Fort Wayne, Ind., and Winston-Salem, N.C., while the cities with the highest annual hours are Washington, D.C., and Boston.

WalletHub also found that the lowest car theft rate is Gilbert, Ariz. Meanwhile, the cities with the highest car theft rate tied. It is a three-way between Albuquerque, Oakland and Detroit.

The city with the lowest average gas prices is San Antonio while the city with the highest average gas prices is San Francisco, Calif.

For the study’s overall rankings, here are the best and worst cities for driving, according to WalletHub.

The best cities to drive in

1. Raleigh, N.C.

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Lincoln, Neb.

4. Tampa, Fla.

5. Winston-Salem, N.C.

6. Birmingham, Ala.

7. Corpus Christi, Texas

8. Boise, Idaho

9. Charlotte, N.C.

10. Greensboro, N.C.

The worst cities to drive in

100. Detroit, Mich.

99. Oakland, Calif.

98. Philadelphia, Pa.

97. San Francisco, Calif.

96. Newark, N.J.

95. Washington, D.C.

94. Seattle, Wash.

93. Los Angeles, Calif.

92. New York, N.Y.

91. Honolulu, Hawaii