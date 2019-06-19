‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with bonus scenes, could break ‘Avatar’ record

Marvel Studios’ president confirmed that “Avengers: Endgame” will be re-released in theaters next week, making one more bid to topple James Cameron’s “Avatar” and become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Kevin Feige told multiple media outlets, including Screen Rant, that the hit film will be re-released on June 28 with bonus scenes.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige told Screen Rant. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

It was not immediately clear how many theaters the film will re-open in. The blockbuster is still playing in 1,420 locations, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after initially opening on April 26.

The Marvel film shattered the record for the biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally. The film has made $2.743 billion in sales worldwide, according to Forbes.

Cameron’s “Avatar” currently sits at the number one spot with $2.788 billion in sales. Cameron previously congratulated “Avengers: Endgame” for becoming the second highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing his 1997 hit film “Titanic.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.