A rare British McLaren racing car set to fetch a record $23M

One of the world’s rarest racing car ever built could be yours for a hefty price.

Continue Reading Below

The 1994 McLaren F1 “LM-Specification” is up for sale as part of RM Sotheby’s auction and could set you back $21,000,000 to $23,000,000 when it goes on the auction block on August 15 in Monterey, California.

The supercar could set the new record for a British car ever sold at an auction beating the previous record holder, the 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 in 2017. The Aston Martin sold for $22.5 million and was one of five built between 1956 and 1958.

The McLaren F1 is dubbed as the world's fastest naturally aspirated production car after setting a record at the Ehra-Lessien Proving Grounds in Germany in 1998 at 240.14 mph. It is one of only two examples modified by the factory to LM specifications equipped with full-specification, unrestricted V12 680hp GTR racing engine.

Andrei Diomidov ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Advertisement

The heat generated from its 6.1-liter engine is dissipated through its gold-lined engine bay.

“The McLaren F1 is the ultimate supercar and has long been regarded as the benchmark by which all others are compared,” RM Sotheby’s Alexander Weaver said in a statement. “This particular example has always been my favorite and one that is widely regarded as the most desirable of all specifications. No other car stirs more emotions and evokes more excitement.”

Andrei Diomidov ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Built-in 1994, the F1 was originally finished in Midnight Blue Pearl over a black interior and shipped to its first owner in Japan. In 1999, a collector in Germany purchased the racecar and returned it to the factory in Surrey, the U.K in 2000. It was then commissioned to a series of upgrades to LM specifications.

The F1 now has a platinum silver metallic paint finish over a cream leather interior highlighted by beige and brown Alcantara, cream Wilton carpets, and a beige Alcantara headliner.

Andrei Diomidov ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

An enthusiast and racing connoisseur based in New Zealand acquired the “LM-Specification” and the car has been used as part of several tours and rallies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP