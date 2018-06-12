AT&T –Time Warner’s $85B deal decision: 4 scenarios

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon is expected to issue his decision on AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Tuesday afternoon. The deal, which the Department of Justice is vehemently opposing, is expected to have a major impact on the future of media and tech merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

FOX Business takes a look at some potential scenarios for investors:

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg T AT&T INC. 34.31 +0.13 +0.39% TWX TIME WARNER INC. 95.93 -0.24 -0.25%

Deal Decision: No Go or with Conditions

Judge Richard Leon, an appointee of George W. Bush, could completely reject the deal which would be a nail in the coffin for plenty of future media M&A. However, based on the trial and his criticism of some of the DOJ witnesses, legal experts see a good chance that the deal will be greenlighted. If an approval comes with conditions, those will be closely examined for the future impact of both companies.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson’s Future

Stephenson, who was once the national president of the Boy Scouts of America, has a lot riding on this deal. The stock is down 12% over the past 12 months and if it fails to win approval, media watchers say his job could be on the chopping block. This is the second attempt at a transformational merger – and let's not forget he paid a hefty $67 billion for DirecTV.

Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson speaks during a moderated discussion before the Economic Club of New York, in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC148DAD8800

Media M&A Frenzy

An approval opens the floodgates for more deals. Wall Street is already rampant with speculation that Verizon could look to acquire CBS. This as CEO Les Moonves continues his feud with majority shareholder Shari Redstone via her National Amusements holding company, which was founded by her father Sumner Redstone.

Also, as first reported by FOX Business, Comcast is eyeing 21st Century Fox assets currently on the docket to be purchased by Disney for $52 billion. Comcast's bid was said to be contingent on a favorable ruling for AT&T and Time Warner. Sources tell FOX Business Comcast CEO Brian Roberts may chase Fox's assets even if Leon issues a mixed ruling on Tuesday. Sources also tell FOX Business, the Murdochs, who own 21st Century Fox, would be open to considering an alternative offer.

21st Century Fox is the parent of FOX Business and Fox News. A spokesperson for 21st Century Fox had no comment on the rumors.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOXA 21ST CENTURY FOX 40.84 +0.71 +1.78% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 104.79 +0.44 +0.42% CBS CBS CORP. 52.23 +0.24 +0.46% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 32.44 +0.44 +1.38%

Big Tech Gets in the Game

A combined AT&T and Time Warner would make the new company a content king. As tech and media continue to morph together, content is where the value is. Netflix and Amazon have become formidable content providers with lucrative streaming services and even a few Emmy Awards and Oscar wins. Even Apple, which is known to stick to smaller, more niche acquisitions, could be ready to get more aggressive, though a company source tells FOX Business Apple is not interested in playing in the 21st Century Fox bidding war.

For the record, these tech titans have seen their stocks hit all-time highs in recent weeks, giving them plenty of powder to spend.