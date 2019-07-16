Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous moon landing quote emerged from 'simple thought,' son says

When Neil Armstrong landed on the moon 50 years ago, he famously said, “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

His son, Mark Armstrong, joined FOX Business on Tuesday to explain what was behind the quote.

“This is a letter that talks about the debate they were having. Should they tell him what to say or should they let him decide, and they decided to let him decide what to say,” he told Stuart Varney while showing him family items that are going on the auction block, adding that “those were his words.”

And according to Armstrong, the expression materialized effortlessly.

“He said … well, I figured that I was going to be taking a very small step but it was going to mean a lot to a lot of people, and he said the phrase just emerged from that simple thought,” he explained.