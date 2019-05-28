Life on Mars can help push humanity forward, Astronaut Abby says

The Mars Generation founder and STEAM influencer, Abigail Harrison, knew from an early age that she wanted to help push humanity forward. She wants to become the first person to step foot on Mars.

“I think that it’s the next step that the United States and the world as a whole needs to take,” said Harrison, known as Astronaut Abby, during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday.

The aspiring spacewoman, who is on the cusp of graduating from Wellesley College, is looking to put her astrobiology wits, the study of life in space, to work, in order to find life beyond the universe. However, she’s not expecting to have any close encounters with aliens as humans know them.

“A lot of rocks,” said Harrison in response to what she expects to see. “I’m not talking about aliens like we usually think about them, so no green and tentacles and ten eyes but rather looking for things that are single cellular—rather basic that will allow us to find that first sign of life off of Earth.”

Harrison believes exploring Mars will help improve life on Earth.

“It’s been shown that there’s incredible economic stimulus that comes from space travel, incredible technological growth, and innovation and it also inspires a generation to believe and to dream and to have a lot of hope and care and love for the planet that we are living on today,” she explained.