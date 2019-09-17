Anthony Bourdain's collectibles could be yours through online auction

The public will soon be able to buy personalized items and collectibles acquired by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who took his own life in June of 2018 while in France.

Continue Reading Below

“Property from the Collection of Anthony Bourdain” will be up for auction from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30 and will feature nearly 200 items that belonged to the 61-year-old firebrand chef and TV personality.

“He was a larger-than-life personality with so many interests other than food and this sale reflects his multidimensional persona,” said Lark Mason in a statement. “We have kept the estimates low so that everyone who loved Tony will have the opportunity to purchase something from this sale and know that part of the proceeds will be going to a good cause.”

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Culinary Institute of America’s Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, according to the auction house’s press release.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Custom US Navy Jacket from the USS Nashville, with a 'Tony Bourdain' Patch (Est: $200--$300)

Advertisement

The auction will be open for online bidding through i Gavel Auctions and includes a variety of collectible books, artwork, wristwatches and knives, among other items.

Highlights include a custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife, which is worth an estimated $4,000 to $6,000; an original manuscript of Bourdain’s “A Bone in the Throat; and a signed script for “The Simpsons” episode “The Food Wife.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bourdain graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978 and received an honorary Doctor of Human Letters in Culinary Arts in 2017, according to the CIA’s press release on the auction.

CIA President Tim Ryan lauded Bourdain as “possibly the most recognizable food personality on the planet.”

Here are all the items up for grabs through the auction: