Anthony Bourdain’s books skyrocket on Amazon after death

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s books are soaring on Amazon hours after news of his apparent suicide was released.

Sales of his 2007 paperback memoir, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” are up 700,000%, climbing to the #1 spot on Amazon’s best sellers with the hardcover snagging the #6 spot.

The “Parts Unknown” host’s 2016 cookbook, “Appetites” also climbed to #4, with his 2011 book “Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook,” hitting #5.

Over the past 24-hours, ten of the ten books featured on the Amazon Movers & Shakers list, which highlights the biggest gainers in sales, were written by Bourdain.

The award-winning chef was found dead Friday morning in a hotel room in France, while shooting an episode of his show for CNN. Past episodes of his series are also available on Netflix. While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, he appeared to have hanged himself, according to French law enforcement.