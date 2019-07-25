Amtrak announces nonstop train between Washington, D.C. and New York

article

Amtrak announced Thursday that it will soon be offering direct service between Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Continue Reading Below

The railroad service said it was launching the “Acela Nonstop,” a nonstop service between the Washington Union Service and New York City’s Penn Station. The train will be available on Sept. 23 but riders can order tickets now. The trip’s approximate time will be two hours and 35 minutes. The nonstop ride will save customers about 15 minutes versus a regular Acela service. The tickets will be the same price as regular service.

“The new ‘Acela Nonstop’ service will have you halfway to your New York City or DC destination in the time it would take you to board a flight,” Richard Anderson, Amtrak’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This new service will offer an ideal solution for travelers who want to save time and travel between city center DC and New York.”

Amtrak noted that the weekday-only schedule will include one southbound and northbound train a day. The service said it was weighing the decision to expand the service “in terms of location and frequency.”

The announcement comes ahead of Amtrak's new Acela trainsets, which are slated to launch in 2021.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The train service said it will announce more details as the launch date nears. Amtrak noted the quiet car, café car and first-class services wil be available on the “Acela Nonstop.”