Boeing’s deep pockets can make 737 Max jets safe, Mnunchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said Boeing’s deep pockets can ensure the 737 Max fleet is safe.

“Boeing is a very strong company, they’ve got a lot of cash flow. They’ve got to fix this issue so that we are sure that it is safe,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

The Chicago-based manufacturer is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration and global regulators on attaining approval for an additional software fix that led to two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 passengers.

Boeing reported a second-quarter loss of $5.82 a share on Wednesday. The company previously said it would take a near $5 billion charge due to the Max jet.