Boeing’s deep pockets can make 737 Max jets safe, Mnunchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the budget deal, the Trump administration's trade negotiations with China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brexit and Boeing.video

Steven Mnuchin on China: Will be a few more meetings before we get a deal done

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the budget deal, the Trump administration's trade negotiations with China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brexit and Boeing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said Boeing’s deep pockets can ensure the 737 Max fleet is safe.

“Boeing is a very strong company, they’ve got a lot of cash flow. They’ve got to fix this issue so that we are sure that it is safe,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

The Chicago-based manufacturer is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration and global regulators on attaining approval for an additional software fix that led to two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 passengers.

Boeing reported a second-quarter loss of $5.82 a share on Wednesday. The company previously said it would take a near $5 billion charge due to the Max jet.

