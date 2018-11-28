Americans' dream jobs and how to land them

Are your career aspirations lined up with your current job? If the answer is no, you’re not alone.

A new survey conducted by MidAmerica Nazerene University found only 25 percent of Americans say they’ve landed their dream job, and the people most likely to have achieved that collect high salaries – baby boomers – have received a doctoral degree and live in the Southwest.

Likewise, a recent Gallup poll showed that 70 percent of U.S. workers are disengaged at work.

Career expert Ken Coleman said the convergence of these two statistics is problematic.

“When you see 25 percent of Americans are in work that they really love, it’s kind of sad given that you’re in America and that you have the American Dream still very much before you,” he said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday.

But the exact definition of a “dream job” isn’t equal, the poll found. Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 41 percent of the respondents aspired to be business owners, but showed they were only willing to work if it were less than 60 hours per week. Only 12 percent said they wanted C-suite titles, 23 percent wanted mid-level management roles and 18 percent envisioned having an associate’s position.

When it comes to location, Americans want to work in California and prefer to live less than two miles from work and commute by car. They also desire to have a 9-to-5 workday at a company with fewer than 30 employees.

What’s more, Coleman said finding a balance between a realistic goal and dream is often difficult. But he said people should use their talents to develop skills to do a job that offers great meaning, which will put them on the right path.

“This is what people are looking for,” he said. “And when you step into that role it really will be a dream job because you go home every day fulfilled even though you may be tired – and here’s the best part … you wake up on Monday morning with a spring in your step, not trudging to work in agony.”