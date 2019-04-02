‘American Sniper’ wife says individualism, freedom are alive and well in US

Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle, says the American spirit goes beyond politics.

“I think the American spirit is a lot deeper than just politics. I think the American spirit is about passion and purpose,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Kyle profiles in her new book, “American Spirit: Profiles in Resilience, Courage and Faith,” her thoughts on individualism and what the true American spirit means to her.

“The stories in the book….It’s people bringing their individuality to help their neighbors. You don’t know what political party they’re in,” she said.

In her book, Kyle highlights the value of individualism and good deed, a spirit she notes that is filled with passion to live out the American dream.

“When you have a passion or a purpose or a gift, if you bring it to the table to help you neighbor, you never know how that sparks a movement….That individuality is so important, not only in business but also in helping your neighbors,” she noted.

Chris Kyle, a United States Navy SEAL and the most successful sniper in U.S. military history, married his beloved Taya in 2002. He was murdered by a marine at a gun range in February 2013.

Chris’ life was adapted into the film, ‘American Sniper,’ from his bestselling autobiography written with Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice.