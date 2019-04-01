10 high-paying jobs that let you travel the world

Working 40 hours a week inside a cubicle isn't for everyone.

Continue Reading Below

Some job seekers today prefer to mix work with some pleasure and are actively seeking careers that come with some travel perks.

To determine what jobs best fit that category and also come with high salaries, personal finance website GoBankingRates.com ranked the top highest-paying jobs using data from Glassdoor's "Companies That Will Pay You to Travel the World" and Business News Daily's "Jobs for People Who Want to Travel" combined with average salaries of each job based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2017 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates report.

What's more, the website also compiled the average vacation/PTO for the careers by using data from a Zenefits report from October 2018.

Here are 10 high-paying jobs that come with travel perks, according to GoBankingRates.

Advertisement

1. Airline Pilot

Average income: $161,280

Average paid time off: 5.3 days

2. Geological Engineer

Average income: $103,710

Average paid time off: 11.4 days

3. Construction Manager

Average income: $101,000

Average paid time off: 8.5 days

4. Marine Engineer

Average income: $96,910

Average paid time off: 17.3 days

5. Environmental Engineer

Average income: $91,180

Average paid time off: 11.4 days

6. Agent (Sports and Performer)

Average income: $90,870

Average paid time off: 8.6 days

7. Film or Video Producer

Average income: $90,770

Average paid time off: 8.6 days

8. Architect

Average income: $87,500

Average paid time off: 11.4 days

9. Ship Engineer

Average income: $77,970

Average paid time off: 11.4 days

10. Auditor

Average income: $77,920

Average paid time off: 17.3 days