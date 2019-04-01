10 high-paying jobs that let you travel the world

Working 40 hours a week inside a cubicle isn't for everyone.
Some job seekers today prefer to mix work with some pleasure and are actively seeking careers that come with some travel perks.
To determine what jobs best fit that category and also come with high salaries, personal finance website GoBankingRates.com ranked the top highest-paying jobs using data from Glassdoor's "Companies That Will Pay You to Travel the World" and Business News Daily's "Jobs for People Who Want to Travel" combined with average salaries of each job based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2017 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates report.
What's more, the website also compiled the average vacation/PTO for the careers by using data from a Zenefits report from October 2018.
Here are 10 high-paying jobs that come with travel perks, according to GoBankingRates.
1. Airline Pilot
Average income: $161,280
Average paid time off: 5.3 days
2. Geological Engineer
Average income: $103,710
Average paid time off: 11.4 days
3. Construction Manager
Average income: $101,000
Average paid time off: 8.5 days
4. Marine Engineer
Average income: $96,910
Average paid time off: 17.3 days
5. Environmental Engineer
Average income: $91,180
Average paid time off: 11.4 days
6. Agent (Sports and Performer)
Average income: $90,870
Average paid time off: 8.6 days
7. Film or Video Producer
Average income: $90,770
Average paid time off: 8.6 days
8. Architect
Average income: $87,500
Average paid time off: 11.4 days
9. Ship Engineer
Average income: $77,970
Average paid time off: 11.4 days
10. Auditor
Average income: $77,920
Average paid time off: 17.3 days