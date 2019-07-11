American Eagle to sell CBD-infused products later this year

American Eagle Outfitters is teaming up with Green Growth Brands to sell CBD-infused “personal care products” in nearly all of its stores and online, it was announced Thursday.

The products that will be sold include lotions, balms and aromatherapy products. They were made exclusively for the retailer.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with American Eagle, a leader in the specialty retail space," Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvath said in a statement. "GGB provided the expertise necessary to develop the product formulations and packaging to create a really special line of products."

The company is following Abercrombie & Fitch’s path, which announced last month that it will sell CBD-infused products at more than 160 of its stores, expanding its partnership with Green Growth Brands.

Green Growth Brands said the order represents its “third major wholesale agreement since the passage of the Agriculture Act of 2018.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, which comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3 percent THC.

Some companies, like PepsiCo and Coca Cola, have said they are looking into CBD while businesses such as Kroger, CVS, GNC and Walgreens have announced plans to sell CBD-infused products at some of their stores.

Sephora, which sells beauty products, has been selling CBD-infused products since 2018.