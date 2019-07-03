Amazon plans to build 43-story skyscraper in Bellevue to accommodate thousands of employees: report

Online retail giant Amazon announced plans to build a 43-story skyscraper in Bellevue, Wash., a report stated.

The company announced plans to build the 600-foot tower in the city’s downtown area meant to accommodate thousands of employees, the Seattle Times reported. Amazon bought the property the structure will be built on in April for $195 million, the media outlet reported. Details of the proposed tower could change in the coming months.

The building will have about 1 million square feet of space, the Seattle Times reported. The tower is slated to be finished by 2024.

“We look forward to growing our presence in Bellevue and bringing thousands of jobs to the city,” an Amazon spokesman said in a statement to the paper. “This includes employees already based in Bellevue, new hires, and the move of some Global Operations teams currently based in Seattle to accommodate for continued expansion of other teams in our South Lake Union campus.”

The Seattle-based company said it was also planning on working with the city to link its rail station to the campus and other public spaces.

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for a comment.