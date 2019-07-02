Amazon customers can buy a tiny home for less than $20,000 along with free shipping

Consumers can rely on online retail giant Amazon to buy everything they need – including a home.

The retailer sells tiny homes that have grown in popularity recently. According to a survey by the National Association of Home Builders last year, 53 percent of those polled said they would consider buying a tiny home. Network HGTV also has television programs dedicated on the trend.

Amazon offers its consumers the chance to buy a small log cabin for less than $20,000 and free shipping. The “Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway” was described as being “large enough to function as (a) summer house, home office or even a stand-alone retail building.’ The kit comes with directions and is said to take two-to-three days to build.

The "Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway" is being sold for $18,800 on Amazon.

The small homes are apparently popular. The Real Deal reported in May that a $7,250 small cabin kit called “Allwood Solvalla” sold out after it went viral. The home appears to be back in stock, according to Realtor.com.

“I’m not surprised to see [Amazon selling homes],” Trae Bodge, of TrueTrae.com, told MarketWatch. “Selling these homes online presents a new level of opportunity for the retailer to reach consumers who are outside of their local area.”

Amazon offers a number of cabin kits for various prices. Like Amazon, Sears -- which was America’s largest retailer once upon a time -- also sold homes via its catalog. The kits gave its customers blueprints and all the material needed to construct the home. The retailer sold an estimated 70,000 to 75,000 homes, according to NPR.