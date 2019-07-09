Google announces new streaming support for YouTube, Amazon Prime video

The ability to stream YouTube and Amazon Prime Video just became a bit more accessible following an announcement from Google on Tuesday.

Leaders at the tech giant unveiled on the company’s blog that, as of Tuesday, users with Chromecast and Android TV can access Amazon Prime Video. Another feature was the ability to use the YouTube app on certain Amazon Fire TV devices, it said.

People using Chromecast “can cast content straight from the Prime Video app to your TV,” Google said.

“In addition to the select Android TV devices that currently have Prime Video, many more Android TV smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming devices will also soon have Prime Video, with rollout starting today,” it continued.

As far as YouTube, the app for the video sharing platform can be used on devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube, according to the blog.

The access comes after it was announced in April that Amazon and Google agreed to bring their video streaming apps to each other’s devices, ending a dispute between the companies.

Google pulled its YouTube video app from Amazon's Fire TV in 2017 after the online shopping giant wouldn’t sell some Google products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.