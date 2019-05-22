Indy 500 driver with disability gears up for iconic racing event

Race car driver Charlie Kimball is battling Type-1 diabetes, but he isn’t going to let it stop him from competing on Sunday in the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

“As a driver with diabetes it’s all about managing my blood glucose and for me that’s managing my nutrition, taking... [Insulin] and keeping track of what my blood glucose is doing with my Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor.”

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone in the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose in the blood.

Kimball said that he uses technology that allows him to keep up with his blood sugars through every bit of the race.

“I have a sensor on my body and it transmits to a display. That display plugs into the cars data system so I’m able to get my blood sugar right there on my steering wheel,” he explained.

Kimball is the first licensed driver with diabetes to win a race in the Verizon IndyCar Series and the first driver in history with diabetes to qualify, start and finish the Indy 500.