Agriculture Secretary says fake meat craze is ‘surprising’ and ‘faddish’

Meatless-meat has taken American consumers by storm.

On Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue toured the headquarters of plant-based burger-maker Impossible Foods to make sure their food is safe.

“When the motto of USDA is to do right and feed everyone, we're here in Southern California looking at all the innovative techniques," he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. "And Impossible Foods is one of those."

When Varney asked what his takeaway was from the visits, Purdue responded that “it's not for me,” but consumers should be in charge of what they want to eat.

“Obviously, they're making an effort in the market, and we'll let the consumers make that determination,” he said.

However, Purdue did say he is shocked that fake meat is so popular.

“I think it is surprising -- a little bit faddish, but we'll see,” he said. “Obviously there are people who have ethical reasons for choosing plant-based meat. I don't think that's the majority of people. Most everyone likes a good steak and a good beef hamburger, and I think that's why I say we'll let the market choose.”