10 companies that have created the most jobs for Americans

CEOs of big corporations love to tout job creation as much as President Trump does, but who is really delivering?

Continue Reading Below

While Trump has credited his leadership for the current economic boom and low unemployment rate in many tweets, personal finance website GoBankingRates.com listed which companies are truly responsible for some of the hiring since 2016.

45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. $20 billion investment. We are already winning again, America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Apple, the most valuable company in the world, came out on top by creating more than 20,000 jobs.

Advertisement

Early last year, the technology giant announced its plans to create a record number of opportunities and establish a new U.S.-based campus as part of a new $350 billion initiative to give back to the U.S. economy after being critcized for years for outsourcing manufacturing to China.

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

And, while Amazon, which came in second as the biggest job creator, nixed its plans to build a second headquarters in New York in February, the e-commerce giant has plans to create more than 11,000 jobs for Americans this year.

Insurance giant Progressive wasn't far behind either with its announcement in January that it plans to hire more than 10,000 new employees over the next year.

Here are the top 10 companies that have created the most jobs since 2016

Apple

Jobs created: 20,000

Announced: January 2018

Amazon

Jobs created: 11,000

Announced: May-June 2018

Progressive

Jobs created: 10,000

Announced: January 2019

Google

Jobs created: 7,000

Announced: December 2018

Fiat-Chrysler

Jobs created: 6,500

Announced: February 2019

Sprint

Jobs created: 5,000

Announced: December 2016

Infosys

Jobs created: 3,000

Announced: April 2018

Deloitte

Jobs created: 2,500

Announced: June 2018

Lockheed Martin

Jobs created: 2,200

Announced: January 2017

Intel

Jobs created: 1,750

Announced: February 2019