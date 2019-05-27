12 cheapest weekend getaway destinations in 2019

It pays to be adventurous in 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Deutsche Bank mapped the world's prices so far this year and found some travel spots that won't break the bank. In fact, the investment banking company — in a newly-released report — even listed a handful of cities that would cost less than $1,000 for a weekend trip to ease concerns of those on tight budgets.

In the spring, millions of Americans said they were going to skip a summer vacation this year due to financial constraints. To be exact, at least 39 million Americans were estimated to forego a trip mainly because they can't afford it, a survey released by Bankrate earlier this month stated.

According to Bankrate, Americans anticipate spending, on average, roughly $1,980 on summer getaways.

“If you want to take a summer vacation and think you can’t afford it, consider signing up for a travel or cash back credit card,” Bankrate’s credit card analyst Ted Rossman suggested. “There’s still time to turn a sign-up bonus and ongoing spending rewards into a free or discounted trip."

Advertisement

However, if you don't want to open up a new card — you may want to consider looking into some cheap international options.

In order to save some cash, Deutsche Bank analyzed how much it would cost to spend a weekend in 51 cities across the globe. To find the total, the company looked at the average cost of a 5-star hotel room, two "pub meals" for two, two sit-down restaurant meals, a rental car for two days, two beers, some soft drinks and shopping (the equivalent of jeans and a pair of gym shoes).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Based on its calculations, Deutsche Bank determined Istanbul, Turkey, would be the cheapest destination at $711 total for a weekend getaway. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was close behind with a $754 price tag for a two-day trip.

If you're hoping to keep your wallet full, the company recommends staying away from Milan, Italy, which was ranked the most expensive location for a weekend trip: $2,706. Copenhagen, Denmark, was the second-highest destination with vacation-goers forking over around $2,120 for a weekend.

Here's a look at the top 12 cheapest weekend getaway destinations in 2019, per Deutsche Bank.

Istanbul, Turkey: $711 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: $754 Johannesburg, South Africa: $768 Manila, Philippines: $779 Lagos, Nigeria: $840 Bangalore, India: $846 New Delhi, India: $864 Mumbai, India: $900 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: $900 Lisbon, Portugal: $960 Cape Town, South Africa: $974 Brussels, Belgium: $976

Click here to read Deutsche Bank's full list of — cheapest and most expensive — weekend getaway options in 2019.

Those planning to book a flight for the summer should start browsing airline ticket prices now.

Summer air travel is expected to break more records this upcoming season, with an estimated 257.4 million people boarding U.S. airline carriers between June 1 and Aug. 31, the airline industry’s U.S. trade group said last week.

For domestic flights, travel company FareCompare recommends purchasing tickets between 3-and-a-half months or two to four weeks before your scheduled trip. If you're flying internationally, you'll want an earlier start: around 5-and-a-half months or four weeks ahead of your desired date.